Georgia vs Missouri - Bulldogs Hoping to Keep the Momentum Rolling
As the SEC baseball season enters its final stretch of some important SEC series, the Georgia Bulldogs are hitting the road for a crucial series against the Missouri Tigers beginning Friday, May 2nd, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on SECNetwork+. While Georgia is setting up for position in the postseason picture, this series carries added significance not just for momentum, but for RPI implications. Simply put, Georgia can’t afford to be the team that hands Missouri its first SEC win of the season.
Missouri, still searching for a conference victory, has struggled mightily in 2025 SEC play. Yet despite their record, the Tigers present the kind of trap series that could derail Georgia’s postseason trajectory if the Bulldogs aren’t sharp. In a sport where RPI and strength of schedule weigh heavily in tournament seeding, dropping a game or worse, a series to a winless SEC opponent would be a major setback.
Georgia will look to set the tone early by sending right-hander Brian Curley to the mound for Game One. Curley, a dependable arm in the Bulldogs’ rotation, will be tasked with navigating a Missouri lineup that’s desperate to break out and salvage pride in front of their home fans.
On the flip side, Missouri has not yet confirmed its game one starter, but sources indicate they may go with either lefty Ian Lohse or right-handed sophomore Kaden Jacobi. Both pitchers have shown flashes this season and could pose challenges for a Georgia lineup that will need to stay disciplined and avoid letting the Tigers hang around late.
With postseason positioning on the line and the pressure of avoiding an RPI landmine, this road trip to Columbia is more than just another series for Georgia. It’s a test of focus, urgency, and execution and the Bulldogs know they can’t afford to blink.
