Georgia vs NC State Game Three Preview, College Baseball Super Regional
A look into the win-or-go-home super regional matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the NC State Wolfpack.
A trip to Omaha is on the line tonight in Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs will be facing off against North Carolina State in a win-or-go-home game three matchup. The Wolfpack took the first game in a bludgeoning and then Georgia followed that up with one of their own in game two and now game three will decide the fate for both teams.
The series has been an interesting one as both teams have won their games by dominating at the plate while also dominating on the mound - Georgia won 11-2 and NC State won 18-1. Could mean that whoever jumps out on top first tonight could end up being the team that takes it to the end.
The Bulldogs will have their entire pitching staff available outside of Leighton Finley who pitched in game two for Georgia. From the sound of things, Zach Harris will betting the start on the mound. He last pitched against Georgia Tech in postseason play where he allowed six runs in six innings with six strikeouts.
Some Georgia players that are coming off of a big time performance in game two are Corey Collins who went 2-5 with a home run and 2 RBI, Tre Phelps who belted a massive home run and went 1-4 with 4 RBI and Fransisco Gonzalez who went 3-5 at the plate last game. Slate Alford and Paul Toetz had home runs themselves.
As for North Carolina State's projected starter, look for Logan Whitaker to take the mound. He has a 6.23 ERA on the season with a 3-1 record and has struck out 52 batters in 47.2 innings of work. It should also be noted that NC State will have some of its better relievers ready to roll into the game if needed.
The game is set to be played at 7 PM at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia on ESPN.
