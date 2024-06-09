Dawgs Daily

Georgia Baseball Trounces NC State; Forces Game Three in Super Regional

The Georgia Bulldogs have forced a game three in the NCAA Super Regional after defeating the NC State Wolfpack.

Georgia's catcher Fernando Gonzalez (13) scores a run on the Gators, Friday, April 14, 2023, at Condron Family Baseball Park in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators lost Game 1 of the weekend series to the Bulldogs 13-11. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 Gator Baseball April 14 2023 Condron Family Ballpark Georgia Bulldogs / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following an embarrassing game one performance, the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team responded in tremendous fashion this afternoon as they defeated NC State in game two by a score of 11-2.

After a disastrous second inning on Saturday’s game one, it was the Dawgs’ turn to have an early offensive explosion. After two runs in the first inning, the Bulldogs added to their lead by scoring three runs each in the third and fourth innings. Georgia ended the day, scoring runs in six of the nine innings and finished with 15 total hits. 

The Bulldogs’ defense was on point today as well. After giving up 18 runs in Saturday’s loss, the Dawgs’ bullpen turned in a much better performance and held NC State to just 2 runs and 9 hits the entire game which played a great role in the team’s victory. 

With the win this afternoon, the Bulldogs have forced a “winner take all” game three for the NCAA Super Regional. The game will be played on Monday with the time of first pitch pending. With a win, the Dawgs will advance to the Men’s College World Series and continue their magical run this season. 

Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times

  • Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
  • Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
  • Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)

All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.

Teams Headed to College World Series in Omaha
- Florida State 
- North Carolina
- Virginia 

