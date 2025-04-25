Georgia vs Oklahoma: Bulldogs Desperately Trying to End Losing Streak
Georgia looking to snap its losing streak against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into game two against Oklahoma with something to prove. After suffering a tough loss in the series opener, the Dawgs find themselves in the middle of a five-game losing streak, searching for answers and a much needed spark.
Thursday’s defeat marked another frustrating chapter in Georgia’s recent stretch, as the team struggled to capitalize on key opportunities and contain a surging Oklahoma offense. But the Bulldogs aren’t backing down. With game two looming, they’re determined to flip the script.
The good news for Georgia coming out of yesterday's game is it appeared the offense might have found a spark late in the game. The offense got off to a blazing start this season but has struggled over the last week to score runs. On Thursday night, Georgia made a push for a late comeback and started to string some hits together to score some runs.
The Diamond Dawgs need to find their stride again with the regular season coming to a close. After Oklahoma, Georgia has three more conference series remaining before postseason play starts, so they need to make sure they have a strong close to the season to ensure they host the regional round.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on SECNetwork+. For Georgia, it’s more than just a chance to even the series it’s an opportunity to remind everyone what this team is capable of when they’re firing on all cylinders.
