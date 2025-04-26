Georgia vs Oklahoma: Bulldogs Looking to Take the Series
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to take the series on Saturday against the Sooners.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners are set for a pivotal Game 3 on Saturday, with the series tied 1-1 after two tightly contested matchups. Both teams have traded blows in a high energy series that’s delivered plenty of offense and drama and now it all comes down to one final game to decide the winner.
Oklahoma took Game 1 with an 8-6 win, capitalizing on timely hitting and key defensive stops. But Georgia answered the bell in Game 2, bouncing back with a gritty 10-9 victory that showcased the Dawgs’ resilience and firepower at the plate. The bats have been hot on both sides, for both the Dawgs and Sooners.
All eyes will be on Georgia’s Leighton Finley in Game 3, as the right hander is expected to get the start. Finley has shown poise in big moments this season and will need to deliver another strong outing to slow down Oklahoma’s offense and give the Bulldogs a shot at taking the series.
If Georgia does take the series, it would provide a boost of momentum as the regular season starts to wind down. Following this conference series, Georgia will have matchups remaining against Missouri, Alabama and Texas A&M to close out the year. The Bulldogs still remain projected to host the regional round of postseason play and it would be ideal for them to stay there.
With bragging rights and momentum on the line, fans can expect an intense, hard fought finale. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on SEC Network.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily