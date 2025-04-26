Georgia vs Oklahoma Final Score: Georgia Wins The Series
Kolby Branch homered twice as the Georgia Bulldogs won 6-3 and take the series against Oklahoma.
Oklahoma grabbed the early lead in this one, courtesy of an RBI double from Scott Mudler in the top of the second. UGA superstar first baseman Ryland Zaborowski hurt his arm while throwing home and exited the game. No official word, but he could not move his arm very much.
Kolby Branch crushed an opposite-field solo homer in the bottom of the third, cutting the Oklahoma lead in half. Branch just missed two home runs foul in game one, safe to say he was due.
Things were quiet until the bottom of the sixth, when Nolan McCarthy and Slate Alford reached base to lead off the inning. After a pair of strikeouts, Oklahoma was nearing an incredible escape. Brennan Hudson, who entered the game for Zaborowski at first, belted a two-out, three-run homer over the batter's eye to give Georgia a 4-2 lead. This is Hudson's third homer of the season, and by far his biggest swing as a Bulldog so far.
Kolby Branch and Robbie Burnett hit back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh, extending Georgia’s lead to 6-2. This was Kolby Branch’s second home run of the game.
Tyler McLoughlin came in to pitch for UGA with one out and two runners on base in the eighth and got out of the inning, allowing just one run to score. McLoughlin pitched a clean ninth inning to close the game and win the series for the Bulldogs.
