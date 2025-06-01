Georgia vs Oklahoma State Final Score: Dawgs Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion
Oklahoma State rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth, and Brock Thompson walked off the game with a two-run home run.
Oklahoma State started fast, scoring three runs in the first two innings. Nolan Schubart crushed an opposite-field home run in the first, and Alex Conover crushed one in the second.
With Big Twelve Newcomer of the Year Harrison Bodendorf on the mound and Oklahoma State commanding a 3-0 lead, things did not look promising for the Bulldogs. A switch flipped in the third inning when Slate Alford crushed a two-run home run to the parking lot, getting UGA on the board.
A single from Robbie Burnett and an RBI double from Tre Phelps set the stage for Christian Adams. Adams crushed a two-run home run over the batter’s eye in center, giving Georgia a 5-3 lead.
Slate Alford hit his second home run of the game in the top of the fourth, a solo shot that found the parking lot once again. Christian Adams did the same thing in the top of the fifth, crushing his second home run of the game over the scoreboard.
After two singles and a hit by pitch, Oklahoma State had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. An RBI walk from Nolan Schubart, an RBI groundout from Kollin Ritchie, a RBI single from Colin Brueggemann, and a sacrifice fly from Ian Daugherty tied the game at 7-7.
Slate Alford lined a single to right field to lead off the seventh inning, and Christian Adams singled to bring him home and give UGA an 8-7 lead. Alford went 3-4 with two homers and three RBIs. Adams went 4-5 with two homers and four RBIs.
Georgia found themselves with runners on second and third and no outs in the top of the ninth and failed to score a single run. This would come back to bite them as a leadoff walk set up Kollin Ritchie, who crushed a game-tying two-run home run to the bleachers in right.
With two outs in the ninth, Oklahoma State third baseman Brock Thompson ended the agme and the Bulldogs' seaosn with awalk off home run to the parking lot.
Georgia's season comes to a shocking early ended, making one beg the question, what could have been?
