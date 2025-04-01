Georgia vs Queens: Bulldogs Looking to Extend Win Streak to Nine
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to extend their win streak to nine games vs Queens.
This week, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against Queens in a midweek game that carries significant importance for the team. Coming off a weekend where they struggled with strikeouts, Georgia will be looking to find their offensive rhythm again. After a series of tough at-bats, the Bulldogs know they need to sharpen their approach at the plate to ensure they’re in prime form before their crucial road series against #5 Texas this weekend.
Georgia bats cooled down
Throughout the weekend, Georgia’s offense was quiet by an uncharacteristic number of strikeouts, a trend they’ll be eager to correct. The Bulldogs’ coaching staff has emphasized the importance of making adjustments at the plate, focusing on putting the ball in play, and being more disciplined with their pitch selection. Against Queens, Georgia will take a focused approach, determined to work through their struggles and build momentum offensively.
Focusing on other aspects to sharpen the Dawgs
But it won’t be just about the bats. Georgia will approach this game with seriousness across all facets of the game pitching, defense, and hitting as they prepare for the stiff competition ahead. This game serves as an important tune-up for the Bulldogs, helping them stay sharp in every inning, knowing that their next challenge will be a tough one on the road against one of the top teams in the country.
How to watch the game on 1/1/25
Fans can catch the action live on SECNetwork+ at 3:00 p.m. as Georgia looks to get back on track and gear up for the high-stakes road series against Texas. With a sharpened focus and determination, the Bulldogs will give it their all in every inning, knowing that a solid performance here is crucial for success in the tough days ahead.
