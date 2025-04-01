Georgia vs Queens Final Score: Georgia Keeps On Rolling
Georgia run-ruled Queens 21-1 in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon behind incredible performances from Slate Alford, Robbie Burnett, and Devin Obee.
Slate Alford led off the game for the Bulldogs with a towering home run to left center, well over the trees. Alford would homer again in his second at bat, making this his second multi-homer game of the season.
Ryland Zaborowski singled to lead off the fifth inning, followed by a Rylan Black double and a walk from Daniel Jackson to load the bases. Devin Obee stepped up to the plate and crushed a grand slam way over the trees into the parking lot.
Kolby Branch followed Obee with an RBI double and scored on a single from Slate Alford. Robbie Burnett then launched a two-run home run well over the scoreboard in right. The Bulldogs scored 8 runs in the fifth inning, making the score 13-1.
Robbie Burnett belted his second home run of the game, a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth, giving him six RBIs. Burnett is now tied for the most homers in the NCAA with 15. Brennan Hudson, Slate Alford, and Bryce Clavon also had RBI hits in the inning making the score 21-1.
With this win, Georgia has now won nine straight games. The Bulldogs head to Austin, Texas this weekend for a series against the fifth ranked Texas Longhorns.
