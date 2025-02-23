Georgia vs UIC Final Score: Georgia Sweeps Series
Georgia completed the four game sweep of UIC Sunday with a 17-3 run rule.
UIC swung the bats well early scoring two runs in the top of the first. Georgia responded quickly, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. A leadoff single from Ryan Black and a double for Slate Alford set the stage for Robbie Burnett.
Burnett hit an RBI Triple to right that scored Black and Alford. Daniel Jackson followed that up with a towering home run to left that gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead. Jackson has been seeing the ball well batting in the cleanup spot.
Henry Hunter hit a towering home run that bounced off of the base of a tree in right field. Hunter has shown impressive power this weekend. Tre Phelps crushed his first home run of the season to right in the sixth. Phelps has struggled to this point in the season, this hit could end up getting him back on track.
The Bulldogs will take on Georgia State in Atlanta Wednesday at 4 pm.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily