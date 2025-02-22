Georgia vs UIC Final Score: UGA Run Rules UIC In Game Two
Georgia run-ruled UIC 15-1 in game two of the doubleheader on Friday behind incredible performances from Ryland Zaborowski and Leighton Finley.
Georgia started this game off hot scoring 6 runs in the first, all of which came with 2 outs. Pre-season All-American Tre Phelps got the Bulldogs on the board with an RBI double. Nolan McCarthy doubled on the next at-bat scoring Phelps and giving UGA the 2-0 lead.
A couple of walks from Devin Obee and Henry Hunter set the stage for Ryland Zaborowski’s first at-bat at Foley Field. Zaborowski launched the first pitch into the parking lot in left for a grand slam. This was just the first hit of a 4-4, 6 RBI day for Zaborowski. Quite the first impression for the transfer from Miami, OH.
True freshman Cade Brown had an incredible first start for the Bulldogs, hitting his first career home run in the third inning extending Georgia’s lead to 8-0. Henry Hunter also homered over the scoreboard in the 4th inning.
Leighton Finley impressed in game two with five scoreless innings pitched and 7 strikeouts. Finley had everything working and looked unstoppable on the mound.
Georgia will face UIC again tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.
