Georgia vs UIC: UGA Dominates In Game One
Georgia defeated UIC 9-3 in game one on Friday behind career games from Slate Alford and Zach Brown.
Charlie Goldstein got the start for the Bulldogs as an opener. Goldstein pitched one scoreless inning and struck out two. The senior left-hander is getting closer to being ready to go as a full-time starter for the Bulldogs.
Zach Brown entered the game in relief of Goldstein. After giving up one run in the second, Brown settled in and struck out a career-high seven batters. This outing was a great sign of what's to come for Brown in a UGA uniform. Paul Farley, Collin Caldwell, and Eric Hammond all pitched well down the stretch for the Bulldogs.
Devin Obee got the scoring started for UGA with a two-RBI single in the first. Slate Alford extended Georgia’s lead in the second with a 3-run triple. Alford added two more extra-base hits in what was a career-high 4 hit performance.
UNC Ashville transfer outfielder Robbie Burnett Crushed his first home run as a Bulldog over the scoreboard to lead off the seventh inning. Burnett finished the game with 2 RBIs and is continuing to shine early in his UGA career.
Georgia will look to sweep the double header with game two set to start at 4:50 pm.
How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Ga)
- Time: 4:50 PM ET
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: Feb. 21, Friday, 2025
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily