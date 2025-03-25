Georgia vs West Georgia - Bulldogs Looking to Win Fifth Straight
The #3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will take on West Georgia in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025, at Foley Field in Athens. Fresh off a thrilling sweep against the #13 ranked Florida Gators, the Dawgs are looking to keep their momentum going as they face an opponent eager to make an upset.
Keeping the hot bats:
Georgia’s offense has been on fire recently, with key players like Ryland Zaborowski, Christian Adams, and Devin Obee leading the charge. Zaborowski has been a major force at the plate, showcasing his power and consistency, while Adams and Obee have provided the team with the offensive spark needed to maintain a strong attack. These hitters, along with the rest of the talented lineup, will be looking to keep the hot bats going against West Georgia.
Staying Focused:
While Georgia enters the game as the heavy favorite, the Bulldogs will need to stay level-headed after their huge wins over Florida. The Gators, ranked in the top 15, were swept in a dominant performance by Georgia, but the Dawgs know better than to overlook their midweek opponent. West Georgia, still in search of their first win of the season, will be hungry for an upset, and Georgia cannot afford to take them lightly.
Keep the foot on the gas pedal:
Head coach Wes Johnson has emphasized the importance of staying focused and executing the game plan, as the Bulldogs look to extend their winning streak. The Dawgs will aim to stay disciplined and avoid letting the excitement of the Florida sweep distract them from their mission against West Georgia.
How to watch:
Fans can tune in to catch all the action live on SECNetwork+ at 5:00 p.m. ET. With the high-powered offense and a solid pitching staff, Georgia is set to make a statement and continue their pursuit of excellence in the 2025 season.
Summary:
Stay tuned as the #3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs aim to keep their momentum rolling and keep West Georgia from making history with their first win of the season. Also, look for the dawgs to fix some things heading into their weekend showdown in Athens against #11 Auburn.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily