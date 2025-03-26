Georgia vs West Georgia Final Score: Dawgs On Top
Georgia baseball cruised to a 13-6 victory over West Georgia on Tuesday.
Georgia got started early as Nolan McCarthy belted a three run home run to left center in the bottom of the first inning. McCarthy went on to double home two more runs in the bottom of the third, giving him a career high 5 RBIs.
Daniel Jackson extended Georgia’s lead in the third with an opposite-field two-run homer. Jackson deposited a high fastball into the right field bleachers, displaying serious power. Christian Adams singled up the middle later in the inning to give Georgia a 9-0 lead.
West Georgia did not lay down, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth, making the score 9-6.
Daniel Jackson crushed his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. This was Jackson’s second multi-homer game of the season.
Devin Obee extended Georgia’s lead in the bottom of the eighth with a monster two-run home run. This was Obee’s sixth home run of the season.
Without leading hitters Ryland Zaborowski (rest) and Robbie Burnett (sick), the Bulldogs were still able to score double-digit runs. Georgia will face the 11th-ranked Auburn Tigers this weekend, with game one set to start at 6 pm.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily