How to Watch Georgia vs Binghamton - NCAA Baseball Athens Regional
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Binghamton.
The 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament kicks off for the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday, May 30, as they host the Binghamton Bearcats in the opening game of the Athens Regional.
Georgia, the No. 1 seed in the Athens Regional and ranked No. 10 nationally, enters the postseason with a 42–15 record. The Bulldogs will turn to right-hander Leighton Finley as their starting pitcher in this crucial opener. Finley has been a reliable presence on the mound throughout the season, and head coach Wes Johnson will look to him to set the tone in this double-elimination format.
Their opponent, Binghamton University, arrives as the No. 4 seed in the Athens Regional after securing the America East Conference’s automatic bid. The Bearcats hold a 29–24 overall record and are making the NCAA Tournament appearance under longtime head coach Tim Sinicki. Binghamton’s journey to the tournament included a strong showing in the America East Conference tournament, where they won to advance to the championship round.
The Athens Regional also features No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed Oklahoma State. The winner of the Georgia vs. Binghamton game will face the victor of the Duke vs. Oklahoma State matchup in the winner’s bracket, while the losers will meet in an elimination game. This double-elimination format adds pressure to each contest, making every game critical for advancement.
For Georgia, this regional marks the beginning of their quest to reach the Men’s College World Series in Omaha and compete for a national championship. With a strong regular season behind them and home-field advantage, the Bulldogs aim to capitalize on this opportunity and make a deep postseason run.
How to Watch Georgia vs Binghamton:
• GameDay: Friday, May 30th
• Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network
