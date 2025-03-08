How to Watch Georgia vs Columbia Game Two
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their weekend series against Columbia, they are looking to continue their strong play and build momentum heading into SEC competition. With an eye on their upcoming series against Kentucky next weekend, Georgia’s performance against Columbia will be key in maintaining their confidence and setting the tone for SEC play.
Stay hot with the bats:
The Bulldogs have been hot as of late, but they know they can’t let up. This series offers an excellent opportunity to further sharpen their skills before facing off against one of the SEC’s tougher opponents in Kentucky. Georgia’s offense has been clicking, and they’ll need to keep swinging hot bats to continue their success in this series.
Need to see better starting pitching:
However, while the offense has been a strength, Georgia’s starting pitching remains an area that needs improvement. As they look to tighten things up on the mound, the Bulldogs will be focused on getting more consistent outings from their starting pitchers, which will be crucial for sustaining success in SEC play. If Georgia can solidify their pitching staff and maintain offensive production, they could be in a strong position to make a run this season.
How to watch Game two vs Columbia 3/8/25
The first pitch for the weekend series against Columbia is scheduled for 31:00 p.m., and you can catch all the action live on SECNetwork+. Don’t miss the chance to see the Dawgs continue their hot streak and work out any kinks before heading into next weekend’s high-stakes SEC matchup against Kentucky.
