Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Rise After Series Win Over Arkansas
The Georgia Bulldogs saw their ranking rise after a series win over Arkansas in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs had a massive weekend on the baseball diamond as they took the series over No. 1 Arkansas. It is the first time since 2021 that the Bulldogs took a series against a top ranked team. As a result, the Bulldogs rose up the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
Henry Hunter launched a walk-off home run to center in the bottom of the twelvth to win the game and the series for UGA.
Arkansas scored quickly on Sunday, going ahead 1-0 in the top of the first courtesy of an RBI single from Cam Kozeal.
Ryan Black was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the second, bringing Devin Obee up to the plate. Obee doubled to deep left, scoring Ryan Black from first. Kolby Branch crushed a two-run home run to dead center the next at bat to give UGA a 3-1 lead.
Slate Alford led off the bottom of the third with a towering solo home run into the parking lot to make the score 4-1. Arkansas responded immediately with a solo home run from Ryder Helfrick in the top of the fourth.
Brian Zeldin retired the side in order in the top of the twelfth inning, giving the Bulldogs another opportunity to end the game. Henry Hunter did just that, crushing a walk-off home run to center to win the game and the series for the Bulldogs.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- Auburn
- LSU
- UCLA
- Ole Miss
- North Carolina
- UC Irvine
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Arizona
- Southern Miss
- West Virginia
- TCU
