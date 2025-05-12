Dawgs Daily

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings - Georgia Topples After Series Loss to Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs slide in the latest NCAA baseball top 25 rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) hits the ball during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) hits the ball during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs slide in the latest NCAA baseball top 25 rankings.

The Georgia Bulldogs were on a steady climb in the NCAA baseball rankings over the last couple of weekends, but they slid back down after a series loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are now 40-13 and 16-11 in conference play heading into the final week of the regular season.

Georgia took game one on Friday in powerful fashion as they defeated Alabama 19-3 in seven innings of play. After multiple rain delays though and a Sunday double header, the Bulldogs dropped the last two games by a final score of 3-9 and then 4-5 in seven innings to close out the series.

The Bulldogs have one last conference series against Texas A&M at home this weekend. The Aggies were just recently swept by the Missouri Tigers, a team that was winless in conference play heading into last weekend. It will be a big series for both programs as they will fight for postseason positioining ahead of the SEC tournament.

Despite their slide in the rankings, Georgia continues to be a in a position to host the regional round of the postseason, but they have some work to do if they want to ensure they host the super regional round like they did last season.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. LSU
  2. Florida State
  3. Texas
  4. UNC
  5. Oregon
  6. Auburn
  7. Oregon State
  8. Arkansas
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Georgia
  11. Coastal Carolina
  12. UIC
  13. NC State
  14. UCLA
  15. Clemson
  16. West Virginia
  17. Tennessee
  18. Alabama
  19. Southern Miss
  20. Duke
  21. Louisville
  22. Troy
  23. Florida
  24. DBU
  25. Northeastern

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Baseball