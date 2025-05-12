Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings - Georgia Topples After Series Loss to Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs slide in the latest NCAA baseball top 25 rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs were on a steady climb in the NCAA baseball rankings over the last couple of weekends, but they slid back down after a series loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are now 40-13 and 16-11 in conference play heading into the final week of the regular season.
Georgia took game one on Friday in powerful fashion as they defeated Alabama 19-3 in seven innings of play. After multiple rain delays though and a Sunday double header, the Bulldogs dropped the last two games by a final score of 3-9 and then 4-5 in seven innings to close out the series.
The Bulldogs have one last conference series against Texas A&M at home this weekend. The Aggies were just recently swept by the Missouri Tigers, a team that was winless in conference play heading into last weekend. It will be a big series for both programs as they will fight for postseason positioining ahead of the SEC tournament.
Despite their slide in the rankings, Georgia continues to be a in a position to host the regional round of the postseason, but they have some work to do if they want to ensure they host the super regional round like they did last season.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- LSU
- Florida State
- Texas
- UNC
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Oregon State
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Coastal Carolina
- UIC
- NC State
- UCLA
- Clemson
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Southern Miss
- Duke
- Louisville
- Troy
- Florida
- DBU
- Northeastern
