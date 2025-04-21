Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings Slide Georgia Bulldogs Down Multiple Spots
The latest NCAA baseball rankings have Georgia nearly outside of the top 10.
The latest NCAA baseball rankings have officially been released and the Georgia Bulldogs took a hit after a rough showing against the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend. The Diamond Dawgs were swept for the second time this season in conference play.
Georgia has had a rough showing on the road this season. They were previously swept on the road against the Texas Longhorns and now the Commodores have been added to that list. It's worth mentioning that both opponents are ranked inside of the top 10, but for a team looking to make a college world series push, that needs to be cleaned up.
The Bulldogs still have an impressive resume and are still in a strong position as postseason play approaches. However, they have a road game against Clemson during the middle of the week and a home series against Oklahoma this weekend. Two massive opportunities to boost the resume even more.
Georgia is now 33-8 on the season and 10-7 in conference play. They have conference series remaining against Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama and Texas A&M.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Texas
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- LSU
- UNC
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Auburn
- UIC
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Arizona
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Southern Miss
- Ole Miss
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily