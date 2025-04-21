Dawgs Daily

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings Slide Georgia Bulldogs Down Multiple Spots

Jonathan Williams

The latest NCAA baseball rankings have officially been released and the Georgia Bulldogs took a hit after a rough showing against the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend. The Diamond Dawgs were swept for the second time this season in conference play.

Georgia has had a rough showing on the road this season. They were previously swept on the road against the Texas Longhorns and now the Commodores have been added to that list. It's worth mentioning that both opponents are ranked inside of the top 10, but for a team looking to make a college world series push, that needs to be cleaned up.

The Bulldogs still have an impressive resume and are still in a strong position as postseason play approaches. However, they have a road game against Clemson during the middle of the week and a home series against Oklahoma this weekend. Two massive opportunities to boost the resume even more.

Georgia is now 33-8 on the season and 10-7 in conference play. They have conference series remaining against Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings

  1. Texas
  2. Clemson
  3. Oregon State
  4. Florida State
  5. Arkansas
  6. Tennessee
  7. LSU
  8. UNC
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Georgia
  11. Auburn
  12. UIC
  13. Oregon
  14. Oklahoma
  15. UCLA
  16. Arizona
  17. West Virginia
  18. Alabama
  19. Louisville
  20. Troy
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Southern Miss
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Georgia Tech
  25. NC State

Jonathan Williams
