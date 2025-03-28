LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers
Follow along as the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the eleventh-ranked Auburn Tigers in game one of their weekend series.
Georgia looks to extend its win streak Friday evening against the Auburn Tigers. UGA has had one of the best offenses in college baseball to this point, leading the country in home runs with 74.
The Bulldogs swept the Florida Gators in Gainesville last weekend, scoring 40 runs and hitting 13 home runs. Christian Adams homered three times, Ryland Zaborowski homered twice, and Robbie Burnett homered twice.
Auburn holds a 20-5 record (4-2 in SEC) and is coming off a series win over Kentucky in Lexington. Auburn has been one of the stories of college baseball and will try to prove further that they are a contender this weekend in Athens.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers
• GameDay: Friday, March 28th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
