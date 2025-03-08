LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Columbia Lions in game two of their weekend series.
Georgia will look to win the series today at 2 pm with Leighton Finley on the mound. After not having his best stuff last weekend, Finley will look to get everything going as this will be his last start before SEC play begins.
Ryland Zaborowski has had an incredible start to his Bulldog career. Zaborowski homered twice in game one yesterday and is batting .462 on the season.
Tre Phelps has been on a tear as of late hitting another home run yesterday. The preseason All American had a slow start to the season but is started to hit his stride at the right time.
Georgia will look to get more consistency from its starting pitching as non-conference play comes to an end.
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Columbia
- Location: Foley Field
- Time: 2:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March 8, Saturday, 2025
