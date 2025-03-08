Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Columbia Lions in game two of their weekend series.

Austin Mixon

Georgia's Tre Phelps (36) gets ready to bat during Game 3 of the Super NCAA Regional against NC State at Foley Field on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Athens, Ga. NC State won 8-5.
Georgia's Tre Phelps (36) gets ready to bat during Game 3 of the Super NCAA Regional against NC State at Foley Field on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Athens, Ga. NC State won 8-5. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia will look to win the series today at 2 pm with Leighton Finley on the mound. After not having his best stuff last weekend, Finley will look to get everything going as this will be his last start before SEC play begins.

Ryland Zaborowski has had an incredible start to his Bulldog career. Zaborowski homered twice in game one yesterday and is batting .462 on the season.

Tre Phelps has been on a tear as of late hitting another home run yesterday. The preseason All American had a slow start to the season but is started to hit his stride at the right time.

Georgia will look to get more consistency from its starting pitching as non-conference play comes to an end.

How to Watch: Georgia vs Columbia

  • Location: Foley Field
  • Time: 2:00 pm
  • Stream: SECN+
  • Date: March 8, Saturday, 2025

Published
Austin Mixon
AUSTIN MIXON

Austin Mixon is currently a senior in the sports management program at the University of Georgia. Austin is passionate about delivering insightful information about college sports and he will do so by covering primarily basketball and baseball as an intern.

