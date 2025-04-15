LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on in state rival Georgia Tech at Truist Park.
Georgia is coming off a thrilling rubber match on Sunday where Henry Hunter hit a walk off home-run in the bottom of the twelfth inning to win Georgia the series over then #1 ranked Arkansas.
Georgia Tech comes into this game ranked #14 in the country, looking to avenge its loss to Georgia in the Athens regional last year, which ended their season.
This game has no shortage of superstar talent as Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski are currently tied for second in the nation in home runs with 16 each. Preseason all american Tre Phelps returned from injury last weekend for the Bulldogs and delievered a game tying double in game three against Arkansas with the Bulldogs down to their last out.
Georgia Tech Preseason All American Drew Burress is having another impressive season, batting .368 with 12 home runs.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Truist Park
• Where: Atlanta, Georgia
• Watch: Not televised
