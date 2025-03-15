LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to take the series against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Georgia picked up an impressive 12-6 victory over Kentucky in the series opener on Friday.
Robbie Burnett continued his incredible start to the season with a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth and a monster three-run home run in the seventh. Burnett also had a walk and a hit by pitch in the game.
Ryland Zaborowski crushed a two-run homer in the fifth that tied the game. This gave Zaborowski a team high 11 home runs. Catcher Henry Hunter also homered in the sixth.
Georgia found a way to come back and win, however, the Bulldogs trailed early in the game 6-2. Getting down early has been a problem for this Georgia team, and something that Coach Wes Johnson will look to clean up as the brutal SEC schedule is just getting started.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Kentucky
First Inning:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Kentucky
- Location: Foley Field
- Time: 2:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March 15, Saturday, 2025
