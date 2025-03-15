Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to take the series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

GeorgiaÕs Nolan McCarthy (19) gets ready to bat during a NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on March 14, 2025.
GeorgiaÕs Nolan McCarthy (19) gets ready to bat during a NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on March 14, 2025.

Georgia picked up an impressive 12-6 victory over Kentucky in the series opener on Friday.

Robbie Burnett continued his incredible start to the season with a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth and a monster three-run home run in the seventh. Burnett also had a walk and a hit by pitch in the game.

Ryland Zaborowski crushed a two-run homer in the fifth that tied the game. This gave Zaborowski a team high 11 home runs. Catcher Henry Hunter also homered in the sixth.

Georgia found a way to come back and win, however, the Bulldogs trailed early in the game 6-2. Getting down early has been a problem for this Georgia team, and something that Coach Wes Johnson will look to clean up as the brutal SEC schedule is just getting started.

How to Watch: Georgia vs Kentucky

  • Location: Foley Field
  • Time: 2:00 pm
  • Stream: SECN+
  • Date: March 15, Saturday, 2025

