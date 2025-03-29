Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn Doubleheader

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Austin Mixon

Georgia coach Wes Johnson meets with Kentucky coach Nick Mingione before the start of a NCAA baseball game on March 14, 2025.
Georgia coach Wes Johnson meets with Kentucky coach Nick Mingione before the start of a NCAA baseball game on March 14, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia defeated Auburn in game one of the series 4-1 on Friday behind an incredible performance from the Bulldog pitching staff.

Charlie Goldstein opened the game on the mound, pitching 3 scoreless innings. Kolten Smith took the mound in the fourth and went on to pitch five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts.

Devin Obee hit a monster two-run home run in the second, and Daniel Jackson crushed a two-run home run in the fourth. This was Obee's fourth home run in the past week and Jackson's third home run in the last two games.

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn Doubleheader Game One

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers Doubleheader


• GameDay: Saturday, March 29th
• Game one: 11:00 am. Game Two: 4:00 pm
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +

Published
Austin Mixon
