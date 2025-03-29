LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn Doubleheader
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Georgia defeated Auburn in game one of the series 4-1 on Friday behind an incredible performance from the Bulldog pitching staff.
Charlie Goldstein opened the game on the mound, pitching 3 scoreless innings. Kolten Smith took the mound in the fourth and went on to pitch five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts.
Devin Obee hit a monster two-run home run in the second, and Daniel Jackson crushed a two-run home run in the fourth. This was Obee's fourth home run in the past week and Jackson's third home run in the last two games.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn Doubleheader Game One
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers Doubleheader
• GameDay: Saturday, March 29th
• Game one: 11:00 am. Game Two: 4:00 pm
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
