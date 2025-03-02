LIVE Updates: Georgia vs FGCU Series Finale
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team goes for the four game sweep of FGCU.
Georgia looks to secure the sweep of FGCuU today after sweeping the double header on Saturday. The Bulldogs won game one of the double header in dominant fashion, run ruling FGCU in 7 innings.
The second game played out much differently as Georgia found themselves down 6-0 after the first inning. However, as they have done time and time again so far this season, Georgia found a way to come back and win the game. Tre Phelps crushed a two-run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and Slate Alford hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the tenth.
Ryland Zaborowski and Daniel Jackson have also impressed so far this weekend with two home runs each.
Georgia will try to make ten straight with first pitch scheduled for 1 pm.
Live Updates:
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC
- Location: Foley Field
- Time: 1:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March,2, Friday, 2025
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily