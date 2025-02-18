Live Updates - Georgia vs Kennesaw State Midweek Matchup
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Kennesaw State Owls in a midweek matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs' baseball team opened their season this past weekend and walked away with a 3-1 record in matchups against Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington. Now they head down the road to Kennesaw State for a single game weekday matchup.
The Owls opened their season against Rutgers this past weekend. They won the first game of the series by a final score of 5-3 but then would go on to drop the next two games.
A name to know going into this matchup from Kennesaw State is Donovan Cash. So far this season in 10 plat appearances, Cash has walked four times, tallied three hits and two doubles.
First pitch is set for 6:00 PM ET and the game will be played at S. Walter Kelly Sr., Memorial Field in Marietta, GA.
LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Kennesaw State Score
First Inning:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Kennesaw State
- Location: S. Walter Kelly Sr., Memorial Field (Marietta, GA)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Stream: ESPN+
- Date: Feb. 18, Tuesday, 2025
