LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Missouri Game Three

Austin Mixon

Georgia secured the series last night with a 5-2 win over the Tigers. Daniel Jackson crushed a go ahead two run homer in the top of the sixth that propelled UGA to victory.

Georgia holds an overall record of 38-11 and a conference record of 14-9. With just seven regular season games remaining, UGA can put itself in a great spot for a national seed with a few more wins.

Leighton Finley will get the start for the Bulldogs today. Finley has improved tremendously throughout the season and has become a weapon for Georgia as a Sunday starter. First pitch is scheduled for 2 pm EST.

First Inning: (0-0)
Top: McCarthy steps up to the plate and grounds out to second. Alford doubles to center. Burnett strikes out looking. Branch flies out to left.

Bottom: Lovich draws a walk. Seals grounds out ti the pitcher. Nicoletto strikes out swinging. Peer fouls out to left.

Second Inning: (0-0)
Top: Phelps singles to short. Jackson strikes out looking. Black is hit by a pitch. Obee flies out to the wall in left center. Hunter strikes out swinging.

Bottom: Serna singles to right. Knutson is out at first on a sacrifice bunt, Serna advances to second. Macon reaches on an error by Branch at short, Serna scores. Macon is picked off at first. Basler strikes out swinging.

How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers Game Three


• GameDay: Sunday, May 4th, 2025
• Game Time: 8:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Taylor Stadium
• Where: Columbia, Missouri
• Watch: SEC Network Plus

Austin Mixon
