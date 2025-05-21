LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs Oklahoma SEC Tournament
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Georgia finished the regular season with a 42-14 overall record and an 18-12 SEC record. The Bulldogs are in great position to host a regional and potentially a super regional, as they have a strong resume to be a top-eight national seed.
While plenty of baseball is ahead for this UGA team, the diamond dawgs will have a chance to become SEC tournament champions this week in Hoover. Georgia will take on Oklahoma in its first tournament game.
UGA won the regular season series against the Sooners a month ago in Athens, however, Oklahoma won game one when ace Kyson Witherspoon pitched. Georgia will get another opportunity against Witherspoon as the talented right-hander will toe the rubber today.
JT Quinn will get the start for Georgia as this game will likely be a bullpen game. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 EST.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Oklahoma
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Alabama
• GameDay: Wednesda, May 21st, 2025
• Game Time: 5:30 EST
• Where: Hoover, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network
