LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs Oklahoma SEC Tournament

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Austin Mixon

Kolby Branch and Brock Bennett
Georgia finished the regular season with a 42-14 overall record and an 18-12 SEC record. The Bulldogs are in great position to host a regional and potentially a super regional, as they have a strong resume to be a top-eight national seed.

While plenty of baseball is ahead for this UGA team, the diamond dawgs will have a chance to become SEC tournament champions this week in Hoover. Georgia will take on Oklahoma in its first tournament game.

UGA won the regular season series against the Sooners a month ago in Athens, however, Oklahoma won game one when ace Kyson Witherspoon pitched. Georgia will get another opportunity against Witherspoon as the talented right-hander will toe the rubber today.

JT Quinn will get the start for Georgia as this game will likely be a bullpen game. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 EST.

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Oklahoma

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia vs Alabama


• GameDay: Wednesda, May 21st, 2025
• Game Time: 5:30 EST
• Where: Hoover, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network

