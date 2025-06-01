Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Oklahoma State

Austin Mixon

Tre Phelps
Tre Phelps / UGAA

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in an elimination game.

Georgia fell to Duke 6-3 on Saturday night in game four of the Athens Regional. Oklahoma STate defeated Binghamton in game three, setting up this matchup.

Georgia went 1-8 with runners in scoring position against Duke and could seem to find a clutch hit. Duke infielder Wallace Clark went 4-5 with two home runs, making the difference in the game.

Georgia has struggled with left handed pitching all season and Duke pitched left handed pitchers for the entire game. Today, Oklahoma State will pitch big 12 newcomer of the year Harrison Bodendorf. Bodendorf is one of the best left handed pitchers in the country. Something has to give as the Bulldogs face elimination.

How to Watch: Georgia vs Oklahoma State


• GameDay: Sunday, June 1st, 2025
• Game Time: Noon pm EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network

