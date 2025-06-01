LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Oklahoma State
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in an elimination game.
Georgia fell to Duke 6-3 on Saturday night in game four of the Athens Regional. Oklahoma STate defeated Binghamton in game three, setting up this matchup.
Georgia went 1-8 with runners in scoring position against Duke and could seem to find a clutch hit. Duke infielder Wallace Clark went 4-5 with two home runs, making the difference in the game.
Georgia has struggled with left handed pitching all season and Duke pitched left handed pitchers for the entire game. Today, Oklahoma State will pitch big 12 newcomer of the year Harrison Bodendorf. Bodendorf is one of the best left handed pitchers in the country. Something has to give as the Bulldogs face elimination.
How to Watch: Georgia vs Oklahoma State
• GameDay: Sunday, June 1st, 2025
• Game Time: Noon pm EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily