LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Queens

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on Queens in a midweek matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs enter this game ranked number 3 in the nation and hold a record of 28-2, the best record through 30 games in the history of Georgia baseball. The Bulldogs have one of the nation's best offenses, leading NCAA baseball in home runs.
Georgia is coming off a series sweep over rival Auburn, where the Bulldogs showed that they can win in multiple different ways. A 4-1 victory in game one showcased some great pitching from both teams, an 11-7 slugfest in game two, and a come-from-behind victory in game three.
The Bulldogs will look to extend their win streak to 9 games against Queens on Tuesday.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Queens
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 1st, 2025
• Game Time: 3:00 pm
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
