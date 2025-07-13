Tre Phelps Forgoes MLB Draft, Will Return for Another Season With Georgia Bulldogs
Tre Phelps has announced he will return for another season with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The MLB draft is set to take place on Sunday July 13th and will go into Monday as well. The Georgia Bulldogs have several players on the roster that are being eyed by MLB organizations, but one of them has already announced he is coming back for another season.
Sunday morning, Tre Phelps made it known that he will be running it back with the Dawgs. Phelps has been a contributor on both teams over the last two seasons. He was considered as one of the top prospects coming into this season, so Georgia getting him back for another year is a huge addition.
This past season, Phelps posted a .318 batting average, 44 RBI, 10 home runs and 14 doubles. He also had an on base percentage of .409 and an OPS of .957.Phelps also provides a lot of utility in the field as he played games at first base, third base and both corner outfield spots.
Head coach Wes Johnson has recruited one of the nation's best transfer portal classes this offseason but getting Phelps back for another season might be the biggest addition yet. It's still very early, but it looks like Georgia is ramping up for another run at Omaha this season.
