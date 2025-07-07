Nolan Smith Listed as One of Philadelphia Eagles' Most Important Players for 2025
Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith has been listed as one of the most important members on the team during the 2025 season.
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the 2025 NFL season fresh off a Super Bowl victory and are looking to defend their title in the upcoming year. As the Eagles prepare for a long season ahead, they will need to rely on a handful of key players to maintain their success.
One of those players is EDGE defender Nolan Smith, who was listed as the team's 12th most important player ahead of the 2025 season. Smith was an integral piece to the Eagles' defense last season and his development played a crucial role in the team's Super Bowl run.
While the Eagles spent big money to sign Bryce Huff last offseason, it was actually Smith who became their best and most consistent edge rusher under Vic Fangio." Wrote NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro.
After a modest rookie season, Smith's production took a massive leap forward as he finished the 2024 regular season with 42 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. All which were career highs for the former Georgia Bulldog.
Now, with the departures of Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, Smith's development into a star is that much more important for Philadelphia.
Smith and the Eagles will begin the 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th, against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily