Buffalo Bills Running Back James Cook Earns 89th Spot on the NFL Top 100 List
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has been listed as the 89th-best player in the NFL during the 2024 season.
The NFL's long-awaited "Top-100" list has returned as players around the league rank their top 100 players from the 2024 season and offer their thoughts as to what makes these players so special.
One of the latest players to be named to this year's list is Buffalo Bill's running back James Cook, who landed at the No. 89 spot in this year's list. This is the running back's first appearance on the list of his career.
Cook's latest season helped cement him as a young star in the league, as he accounted for more than 1,000 rushing yards, 250 passing yards, and tallied a career-high 18 total touchdowns in 2024. His efforts have caught the attention of both his teammates, and other players across the league.
"James has been doing a great job." Said Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr, "He's a workhorse for that team."
Currently, the running back is in a contract dispute with the Bills and has expressed his desire to receive a higher salary as he enters his fourth season in the league. Should the two parties be able to work things out ahead of the 2025 season, the Bills will once again have one of the best running backs in the league.
Buffalo will begin its 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when it faces the Baltimore Ravens in Highmark Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.
