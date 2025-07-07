Georgia vs Florida Rivalry Ranked Among Top 15 Greatest in College Football History
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators rivalry has been named one of the best rivalries in all of college football.
College football is home to some of the most hate-filled and brutal rivalries in all of sports. Over the years, these rivalries have provided fans with some iconic moments that live on in the history of their respective programs.
One rivalry in particular, that has delivered on this sentiment numerous occasions, is the rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators. According to The Athletic, the rivalry ranks as the twelfth-greatest rivalry in college football and the fourth-greatest rivalry in the SEC.
Georgia and Florida have met 102 times, and even the teams can't even agree on what the official record is. According to reports, the Bulldogs currently lead the series 56-44-2 and have won seven of the last eight games.
The rivalry has also been home to some iconic Georgia football moments, such as, 1980's "Run Lindsay, Run", 2007's "The Gator Stomp", and 2012's legendary preformance from Jarvis Jones.
With both teams expected to make a push for the College Football playoff during the 2025 season, this year's edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" could add another page of history to this storied rivalry.
The Bulldogs and Gators will renew their annual rivalry on Saturday, November 1st, in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC/ESPN+. This will also be the final meeting between these two schools in Jacksonville until the 2028 season.
