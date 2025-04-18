UGA vs Vanderbilt Baseball - Bulldogs Looking to Get a Bounce-Back Win
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to get a bounce-back win on Friday vs the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Georgia Bulldogs ended up dropping the first game of the three game series vs the Vanderbilt Commodores. It was an untypical game for Georgia the plate as they scored just one run and it was lead off home run in the first inning from Slate Alford. After that, the Dawgs were shut down.
On the bright side, starting pitcher Brian Curley had yet another stellar day as he went six innings with eight strike outs, one walk and two earned runs. A stat line that would usually produce a Georgia win considering how they have been swinging the bat this season.
Georgia has the opportunity to even up the series on Friday. Kolten Smith, RHP, Jr. is the expected starter for Georgia. He holds a 3-1 record on the season and a 4.18 ERA. As for Vanderbilt, it's set to be RHP Cody Bowker. He has a 2-2 record and a 3.32 ERA so far this season.
Georgia would like to find some type of spark this season on the road as they are just 6-5 away from Foley Field, but at home they are 24-2. So at the very least, the Diamond Dawgs need to be doing everything they can to lock down a hosting spot for the regional round of the postseason.
First pitch is set for 7:00 PM ET and will be shown on SEC Network+ for those that want to watch. The final game of the series is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
