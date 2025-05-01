Anthony Edwards Knocks Down the Lakers, Adds LeBron James to Legendary List
Anthony Edwards has added LeBron James to his list of legends that he has defeated in the NBA playoffs.
Anthony Edwards is no longer just a rising star, he's rapidly becoming a legendary killer. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ explosive guard has added yet another NBA icon to his growing list of playoff conquests. After previously eliminating former MVPs Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic in past postseason runs, Edwards and the Timberwolves have now taken down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in dominant fashion.
Minnesota closed out the series with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Lakers, propelled by Edwards’ consistent offensive brilliance. Over the five-game series, Edwards averaged 26.8 points per game, showcasing not only his scoring ability but his poise and leadership in clutch moments. Whether it was slashing to the rim or knocking down perimeter shots, Edwards was the engine behind Minnesota’s success.
This series win marks another major milestone in Edwards’ young career, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s brightest and most fearless stars. By out dueling LeBron James widely considered one of the greatest players of all time Edwards adds a new chapter to his playoff resume, one that’s quickly filling with marquee names.
With the Lakers in the rearview mirror, the Timberwolves now await the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Regardless of who advances, Minnesota and Anthony Edwards will be ready.
