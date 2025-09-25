Lakers Announce Contract Extension for Coach JJ Redick
The Lakers have signed second-year head coach to a contract extension, Lakers executive Rob Pelinka announced on Thursday ahead of the start of training camp.
"I feel like from a roster standpoint, we were able to address some goals," Pelinka began. "Getting a starting center, which was something we felt like was very important. Adding a couple of really good wings in terms of three-and-d wings in Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart. Clearly, getting an extension done with Luka, in addition to having LeBron choose another year with the Lakers as opposed to entering free agency are all productive things for us as a basketball team. In addition to that too, recently extending JJ's contract just to make it clear that he's the basketball leader in terms of our coaching and on-court performance."
Redick signed a four-year deal to become the head coach of the Lakers last offseason, and led the team to a 50-32 record and playoff berth in his first season with the franchise.
That was enough to earn him an extension on his deal, which had three years remaining. It has yet to be announced how many years were added onto his existing contract.
The Lakers begin training camp on Monday, Sept. 29.