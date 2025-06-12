Anthony Edwards Set to Release Brand New Adidas Football Cleats
Anthony Edwards is set to release brand new Adidas football cleats.
Former Georgia basketball superstar Anthony Edwards has become one of the biggest names in the NBA since his rookie season. He has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to back-to-back conference finals appearances and is considered one of the top players in the league.
Edwards signed a massive deal with Adidas back in 2024, which was reportedly worth over $50 million. He has since come out with his own line of basketball shoes, but Edwards is now venturing into another market.
It has now been announced that Edwards and Adidas will be releasing a brand new football cleat, which closely aligns with the style of his basketball shoe.
Edwards has joked in the past that he could have made the NFL if he continued playing football. Of course, the former Georgia Bulldog chose the path of basketball, but he was a multi-sport athlete growing up, and was a great one as one could imagine.
This past season, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He also shot .447 percent from the field. He also earned NBA All-Star honors and was selected to the All-NBA second team. The former first overall pick has lived up to the expectations with the Timberwolves.
The former Bulldog was a star player during his singular season in Athens. He played during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the global pandemic. He is widely considered to be the most talented player to ever put on a Georgia uniform.
