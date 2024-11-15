Anthony Edwards Stars In New Sprite Commercial For The Holidays
During the 2023-2024 NBA season Anthony Edwards was the seventh most popular player in the league, per instagram profile visits, and it bowed well for Edwards with his debut shoe, AE1 selling out.
Most would credit Edwards popularity to his emphatic posterizing dunks or his craftiness to get a bucket, but in fact it comes to down his sycophantic southern style. Edwards is without a doubt one of the most authentic NBA superstars we've seen in this new breed of stars, similar to how LeBron James was in the early 2000's era. Add to that his stellar play that backs up braggadocio aura, and there you have yourself an athlete big brands cant pass up working with.
Sprite has emerged as the next company that want to collaborate with "Ant Man". Sprite also no stranger to being the fans favorite, Forbes coined to the statement that Sprite is the world's leading lemon-lime flavored soda, and the third best-selling soft drink brand worldwide. Sprite is sold in more than 190 countries. A match mate in Heaven right? Likely, Edwards is spearheading the famous winter spice cranberry line for the soda company as "Anta Claus". this will be the second time the two parties have collabed since 2022.
In a new 60-second film, “Anta Claus” steps in for an injured Santa, delivering Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry to holiday celebrations just in time for “Sippin' Season.” Instead of a sleigh, he cruises in a flying, drop-top sports car, accompanied by “eight tiny wolfdeer” in homage to the Timberwolves. The story is narrated by rising female rapper Monaleo, keeping in line with Sprite's hip-hop roots. The commercial debuts this week and will air twice during the Christmas Day game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.
