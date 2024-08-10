Anthony Edwards Wins Gold Medal With Team USA at Paris Summer Olympics
Former Georgia basketball player Anthony Edwards wins gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Summer Olympics.
A litany of former and current Georgia Bulldogs have been busy competing at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France over the last few weeks, and one former Dawg just added another gold medal to the count for the United States. The Men's USA basketball team and former Georgia Bulldog Anthony Edwards defeated France to take home the gold.
Edwards was a key player for Team USA throughout the tournament. He posted several impressive outings. His best game came against Puerto Rico where he scored 26 points, reeled in three rounds and three assists and shot 73 percent from the floor.
Edwards was one of the younger members of the team, but that didn't hinder his performance throughout the Olympics. And after his performance this year, fans can be exciting about Edwards remaining a consistent face in the Team USA lineup for the next round of summer Olympics.
The former Bulldog also had a very impressive season with the Minnesota Timberwolves as he helped lead the team to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately Edwards and his team came up just short of making the finals as the Dallas Mavericks would go on to advance and face the Boston Celtics.
