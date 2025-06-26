Atlanta Hawks Receive Resounding Applause for Drafting Georgia's Asa Newell
The Atlanta Hawks have received a resounding applause for drafting Georgia forward Asa Newell.
The first Georgia player to be drafted in the first round since Anthony Edwards in 2020 was selected Wednesday night as Asa Newell got picked up by the Atlanta Hawks with the 23rd overall pick. The Hawks were targeting Newell ahead of the draft, but after trading back 10 spots, they weren't sure he would still be available. Yet, when their turn came up, there Georgia prospect was still there for them to scoop up.
The trade alone was a positive for Atlanta. They moved back in the first round and picked up an unprotected first-round pick for the 2026 draft from the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, when they drafted Newell, the trade became an even bigger success, and the Hawks' move was received with resounding applause from analysts.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports released his first round grades, and he was one of several analysts to give the Hawks an A+ for their selection of Newell.
"It feels like a foundation is starting to build in Atlanta," O'Connor wrote. "Newell is a modern big who can pair nicely with the Hawks' pair of wings. If they keep Trae Young, he's got a lob threat with Newell, who is a dunk machine. This looks like a perfect prospect/team match. Even though he needs to improve his fouling habits, his energetic style is overall a positive on defense. The real question is what he becomes offensively: Will he ever develop his jumper? Or is he just a finisher?"
With Trae Young at the helm of the team, the addition of Newell gives the Hawks' point guard another slashing big to work with this season. Newell showcased both his raw athleticism and ability to score around the rim during his time in Athens. Combining that with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, it would appear the Hawks are in a good spot heading into the 2025-2026 season.
