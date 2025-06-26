Dawgs Daily

Atlanta Hawks Select Georgia Forward Asa Newell in the 2025 NBA Draft

Georgia forward Asa Newell is officially off the board in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 19, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell (14) shown during the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell (14) shown during the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia forward Asa Newell is officially off the board in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 2025 NBA draft has officially begun and Georgia forward Asa Newell is officially off the board. The Atlanta Hawks selected Newell with the 23 rd pick in the first round. Newell becomes the first Bulldog to be drafted in the first round since Anthony Edwards in 2020.

Newell spent one season with the Bulldogs and helped lead them to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015. Georgia also had its first 20-game win season since 2015 as well. The former five-star recruit was a major elevator for the Bulldogs and still has not tapped into his ceiling.

This past season, Newell averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. He registered seven double-doubles this season and had a career-high 26 points. In Georgia's round one loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament, Newell posted 20 points, eight rebounds and shot 6/10 from the floor.

During his time in college, Newell proved to be both a polished scorer down low and decent defender on the other end. He has some ability to shoot from behind the arc, but lacked some consistency. Hwoever, it's worth noting that Newell also showed signs of continuous growth as a Bulldog. That can expected to continue as he now makes the jump to the NBA.

Coming out of high school, Newell was a five-star prospect, the 19th-best player in the country, the fourth-best power forward and the fifth-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Georgia Bulldogs Basketball