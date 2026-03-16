Georgia March Madness History: Record, Titles, Final Four Appearances, Best Highlights

A look back at all of the times Georgia has made the NCAA tournament as they prepare for another run.

The Georgia Bulldogs are going dancing again this season. This time as an eight seed and will face off against Saint Louis in the first round in Buffalo, New York. The winner of Georgia's game will likely move on to face off against the top seeded Michigan Wolverines.

This is the first time since 2001-2002 that Georgia has made the tournament in back-to-back seasons. The Bulldogs also managed to win 22 games this season, which was the most in program history prior to the conference tournament.

The Hoop Dawgs made the tournament last season as a nine seed and faced off against Gonzaga in the first round. The Bulldogs had their season ended by a 21-point loss, so they will be looking to make a deeper run in the tournament this season.

Georgia Basketball's History in March Madness

Jan 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White shown on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs have not won a game in the tournament since the 2001-2002 season. The Dawgs came into the tournament as a three seed and defeated Murray State in the first round, but lost to Southern Illinois, an eleven seed, in the second round. Needless to say, success in the tournament has not been easy to come by for the Bulldogs, or appearances in the tournament for that matter.

Since the 2002 season, the Bulldogs have had first round losses in 2008 to Xavier, Washington in 2011 and to Michigan State in 2015. Mike White has now led Georgia to its only NCAA tournament appearances since the 2015 season.

The 2008 season was a very memorable one for the Bulldogs. They would go on to win the SEC tournament that season, despite the tournament being moved from the Georgia Dome to Georgia Tech due to a tornado damaging the dome. The Dawgs were 3-13 in conference play that year, but managed to win the conference title and receive an automatic bid to the tournament.

Coincidentally, the furthest Georgia has ever made it in the tournament was the very first year they made the dance in 1983. The Dawgs made it all the way to final four and the closest they have gotten to make a final four again was in 1996 when they made the sweet sixteen.

The Bulldogs will be looking to make it out of the first round of the tournament this year and continue to build upon the momentum Coach White has created at Georgia.