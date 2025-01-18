Auburn vs Georgia Prediction: Bulldogs Look to Bounce Back at Home
What are the current predictions for Auburn vs Georgia as the Bulldogs look to bounce back at home?
The No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on No. 1 Auburn in Athens on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are currently undefeated in conference play while Georgia dropped their second game earlier this week on the road against Tennessee. Georgia is looking to get a major bounce-back win inside of The Steg, so what are the current predictors saying about the game?
According to Draft Kings, Auburn is a 6.5-point road favorite over Georgia. On top of that, ESPN's matchup predictor gives Auburn 78.6 percent chance to win which means the Dawgs have just a 21.4 percent chance.
If there is a silver lining for Georgia heading into this game, Auburn is expected to still be missing their star play Johni Broome after he suffered a lower body injury last week during a game. Broome currently leads the Tigers in points, rebounds and assists per game so not having him on the floor is a major blow for the Tigers.
With how deep the conference is this season, winning at home feels like a must because road wins are going to be hard to come by. So Georgia needs to defend their home court today against a really talented Auburn team if the Dawgs want to keep their name not only in the top 25 rankings but in the hunt of a spot for the the NCAA tournament when March rolls around.
