Georgia Assistant Coach Erik Pastrana Joining the Miami Hurricanes
Georgia assistant coach Erik Pastrana is joining Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes.
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball season came to an unfortunate end last week as they lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the round of 64. With the season officially over, Georgia must now endure offseason departures and those have already begun as assistant coach Erik Pastrana is joining head coach Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes, first reported by ON3.
Pastrana was named an assistant coach at Georgia on March 28, 2022. He spent the 2021-22 season on Mike White’s staff at Florida and also has successful Division I coaching stints at Oklahoma State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Stephen F. Austin.
Pastrana has played a pivotal role in Georgia's success over the past two seasons. He helped the Bulldogs up their regular-season win total by 10 victories from 2021-22 to 2022-23, the second largest increase of any Power conference program. He also helped Georgia make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 this past season and win 20 games in a season for the first time since 2015.
Pastrana spent the two seasons prior to that as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator at Oklahoma State. He helped the Cowboys sign the No. 4 recruiting class in 2020 that included Cade Cunningham, the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year and a first-team All-American who went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
