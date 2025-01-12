Georgia Basketball Gets Second Straight Ranked Win vs Oklahoma
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the No.17 Oklahoma Sooners 72-62 on a night when Stegman Coliseum was absolutely rocking. Georgia advances to 14-2 on the season and stays undefeated at home.
The Bulldogs sank each of their first three shots and found themselves with an early 6-5 lead. Following an 11-2 run, Georgia found themselves up 17-7 early in the first half. Oklahoma came roaring back with a 12-2 run to make it a tie game at 19 a piece. Both teams continued to trade buckets with neither able to take a significant advantage. Oklahoma headed into the half with a three-point lead, 36-33.
Georgia came out of the locker room firing, going on a 9-2 run to take a 42-38 lead and holding Oklahoma to an almost 5-minute field-goal drought. Oklahoma answered with back-to-back threes to take the lead right back 44-42.
The second half featured seven different lead changes. With under eight minutes to go, the Georgia Bulldogs held just a 55-52 lead. They ended the game on a 17-10 run to secure the 10-point victory.
Dakota Leffew led Georgia in scoring with 15 points and two threes. The Bulldogs as a whole shot just 3-17 from distance in this game. Being able to win a game against a ranked opponent when shots are not falling is a sign of how well this team handles adversity. “This team really handles adversity well,” said Asa Newell in the post-game press conference. “This team continues to thrive and push through adversity.”
Georgia’s defense shined, blocking 8 shots and holding Oklahoma to its lowest field goal and three-point percentage of the season. Somto Cyril led the team with 4 blocks. The frontcourt continues to make it extremely difficult for opposing teams to score in the paint.
