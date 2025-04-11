Georgia Basketball Lands Transfer Guard Out of Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs needed to make additions via the Transfer Portal following their 2025 tournament run. They've done as much Friday, with the commitment from Wofford guard, Justin Bailey.
The Georgia Bulldogs have added a key piece to their backcourt for the upcoming 2025-26 season, landing Wofford transfer guard Justin Bailey. A native of Taylors, South Carolina, Bailey brings athleticism, experience, and versatility to a Bulldogs roster that continues to reload with talent.
Bailey spent last season at Wofford University, where he made a solid impact in his sophomore campaign. The 6”3 guard averaged 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, showing his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. His scoring touch and energy were a consistent presence for the Terriers, and now he’ll look to make that same impact in the SEC.
Known for his quickness and defensive tenacity, Bailey will provide valuable depth to Georgia’s backcourt rotation. With the Bulldogs aiming to make a strong push in the conference this upcoming year, his experience and work ethic could make him an immediate contributor in Athens.
As Georgia gears up for the 2025-26 season, Justin Bailey is expected to play a meaningful role in helping the Bulldogs compete at a high level.
