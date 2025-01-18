Georgia Bulldogs Basketball loses thriller to #1 Auburn
Georgia fought until the end in 68-70 loss to Auburn Saturday afternoon in Athens.
After coming back from down 16 early, Georgia's comeback effort fell just short. This loss makes the Bulldogs 14-4 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play.
Georgia found themselves in a world of trouble early, trailing 24-8 halfway through the first. The Bulldogs responded well, going on a 14-2 run. UGA hung around for the rest of the game, hitting timely shots and playing high-effort defense.
With 9 seconds remaining, Silas Demary Jr. hit a layup that cut the Auburn lead to 3. Dakota Leffew stole the ball on the inbound and missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it. Auburn fouled Tyrin Lawrence under the basket sending him to the free throw line. Lawrence made the first and purposely missed the second, which led to the ball going out of bounds last touched by Auburn. With .3 seconds remaining Asa Newell had an opportunity to tie the game with a last-second tip-in, however, the shot fell just short.
Asa Newell once again led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16. Newell came up huge down the stretch, hitting multiple clutch shots. Blue Cain and Tyrin Lawrence also impressed, scoring 12 and 11 respectively.
UGA has been a great free-throw shooting team all season, however, today was not their day. As a team, the Bulldogs shot just 45% from the line. Though this can certainly be considered an anomaly, a free throw shooting performance like this came at the worst time for coach White's team.
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to avoid a third straight loss on the road against Arkansas Wednesday at 9 pm.
