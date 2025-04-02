Georgia Bulldogs Basketball Transfer Portal Targets to Watch
Transfer portal players to watch that the Georgia Bulldogs could be targeting to land.
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball season came a close a couple of weeks ago and they have already experienced attrition on the roster from the transfer portal. However, Georgia has also been eyeing some transfer targets of their own, so here are some names to keep an eye on that the Bulldogs could add ahead of next season.
Georgia Basketball Transfer Targets to Watch:
Jayden Pierre, Providence Guard
Reports came out that Pierre recently took an on campus visit to the University of Georgia after entering his name into the portal. Pierre last season averaged 12.3 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from the field. He has played the last three seasons at Providence and has started 63 games over the last two seasons.
Considering the losses of Silas Demary Jr. to the transfer portal and Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew running out of eligibility, it would make sense for Mike White to target adding a guard to his roster. Pierre very well could be the one that fills that void.
Kanon Catchings, BYU Forward
The latest reports here are that Catchings is planning at take a visit to Georgia. The freshman averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. He started 15 out of 31 games for the Cougars, a team that made the NCAA tournament.
Catchings finished his high school career at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia. He was rated as a four-star prospect, the 41st-best player in the country and the third-best player in the state of Georgia. The 6-9 forward not only adds multiple years of eligibility remaining but looks the part of a player who could provide an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.
Jeremiah Wilkinson, Cal Guard
Georgia has already been named a team to watch in this recruitment by ON3's Jamie Shaw. The freshman guard averaged 15.1 points and 1.5 assists last season for the Golden Bears while shooting 39.9 percent from the field. He started 14 games out of 32 total for the program.
Wilkinson is a Georgia native and was named to the ACC All-Rookie team and was also named sixth man of the year. He was just a three-star prospect coming out of high school but after one season, he showed his ability to play above that rating. Another potential option for Georgia to pursue to add more depth at guard for next season.
