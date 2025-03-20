Georgia Bulldogs Dismantled in Round of 64 by Gonzaga; Eliminated From March Madness
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 basketball season has come to a close after suffering a loss to Gonzaga in the round of 64.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 basketball season ended disappointingly as they were swiftly eliminated from the March Madness tournament by Gonzaga. The final score of the game was 68-89.
The Dawgs were blitzed by Gonzaga to open the game as the Zags scored a staggering 13 unanswered points, with the Bulldogs surrendering five turnovers before the first media timeout in the contest. There was little to no answer for the Gonzaga defense to start the game, leading to easy transition buckets for the Zags.
Gonzaga had 12 of their first 18 points on Georgia turnovers to begin the game. Turnovers had been a problem for the Bulldogs for the majority of the season. A problem that reared its ugly head at the worst time to start their first tournament appearance in nearly a decade.
While the Dawgs did seem to settle in midway through the first half, consistent three-point shooting and defensive pressure from Gonzaga prevented Georgia from mounting any substantial comeback, and the Bulldogs went into the half down 21.
The second half saw a continuance of Gonzaga's 3-point barrage as their grip grew stronger on the outcome of the game. Despite the seemingly insurmountable deficit, the Dawgs continued to play hard on the court with leaders such as freshman Asa Newell, who finished with more than 20 points.
Unfortunately, their efforts were too little too late as Gonzaga's experience and skill proved to be too much to handle as the game mercifully came to a close.
While the Bulldogs' 2024 season ended in a fairly disappointing fashion, Georgia's ability to snap a near 10-year drought from appearing in the March Madness tournament and continuously play with heart suggests that the future for Georgia Basketball is bright.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
- Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
- 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily